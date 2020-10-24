Offset Detained By Beverly Hills Police After Confrontation With Trump Supporters

With the election around the corner, tensions are undoubtedly high in the country. Today in Beverly Hills, the site where Trump rallies have taken place every weekend for the past few months, things took a turn when Migos rapper Offset was arrested after a spat with Trump supporters.

Documenting the event on Instagram Live, Offset, who was following his wife Cardi B through Beverly Hills, was detained by Beverly Hills Police after he said that Trump supporters were banging their flags on his car. In a separate video on her Instagram Stories, Cardi B aired footage of the protest.

“We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” an officer said in the interaction.

“You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” Offset told the officer.

Another officer told him not to move and open the car door, to which Offset responded was illegal.

“You can’t just open my door,” he said. “It’s illegal and I’m going to sue the shit out of y’all, do you know who I am?”

SPIN has reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Department for more information on the situation.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

After being detained, it looks according to the video below, that Offset was released.