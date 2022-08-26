Noah Cyrus Gets an Assist From Benjamin Gibbard on ‘Every Beginning Ends’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cyrus’ debut studio album, ‘The Hardest Part,’ is out on Sept. 16
Photo: Terry O’Connor

Noah Cyrus gets a hand from Death Cab For Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard on her latest single, “Every Beginning Ends,” which is accompanied by a video directed by Lance Bangs (Nirvana, Pavement). “Every Beginning Ends” comes from Cyrus’ upcoming debut studio album, The Hardest Part, due out on Sept. 16.

The new song was recorded at Gibbard’s Seattle studio. “I’ve always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally,” Cyrus says of the experience. “We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships and relationships that have lasted forever. He told me his dad has a saying: ‘you have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course. I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding.”

 

The Hardest Part was produced by Mike Crossey (Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice). “Mike and I were so driven and fully engulfed in the music,” Cyrus says of the collaboration. “It was seamless — our brains connected into one.I found a safe place to make music with people I love and trust.”

Cyrus’ first North American headlining tour begins Oct. 4 in Phoenix and includes appearances at the Austin City Limits festival.

