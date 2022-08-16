Live Sleater-Kinney Track Leads Courtney Barnett Charity Compilation

Instagram Facebook Twitter
'Here and There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos' is a complement to Barnett's current multi-artist tour
Courtney Barnett
(Credit: Mia Mala McDonald)

A previously unreleased live version of Sleater-Kinney’s “Complex Female Characters” has hit Bandcamp ahead of the Aug. 19 arrival of the Courtney Barnett-steered charity compilation Here and There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos. All proceeds will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth.

The album is named after Barnett’s in-progress festival tour, and features a number of artists performing as part of it, including Julia Jacklin, Bedouine, The Beths, Faye Webster, Hana Vu, Caroline Rose and Barnett herself. The artist contributed a demo of “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight,” which was released last week as part of the eight-track collection.

Here and There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos is being issued by Barnett’s Milk! Records on a limited run of 600 cassettes, an order of which also includes digital files from Bandcamp.

The festival kicked off Aug. 10 in Cleveland and will feature appearances by everyone from the aforementioned artists to Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Fred Armisen, Japanese Breakfast, Men I Trust, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee and Wet Leg. The next date is tonight in Chicago with Alvvays and The Beths.

“This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music,” Barnett said earlier this year. “Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.”

