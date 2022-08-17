Kid Cudi on Kanye West: ‘It’s Gonna Take A Motherf–king Miracle’ to Recover Friendship

Kid Cudi signaled the end of his tumultuous, 13-year friendship with Kanye West in a recent Esquire interview, saying “It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again” in reference to the escalating beef between the two rappers over the past year.

In February, West wrote on Instagram that he would not feature Cudi, a frequent collaborator, on his music “because he’s friends with you know who.” The since-deleted post was a reference to Pete Davidson, Cudi’s friend and Kim Kardashian’s first boyfriend since filing for divorce from Kanye West in 2021.

Cudi broke his silence on the ordeal in the interview. “Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you?” he said. “You fucking with my mental health now, bro.”

West brought Cudi onto his record label, G.O.O.D., in 2008, and the pair frequently worked together until recently. Cudi says he will no longer work with West, whom he criticized for handling his breakup immaturely.

“I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some fucked-up shit,” Cudi said. “And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions.”

Kanye West has yet to comment.