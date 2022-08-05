J Balvin, Panic! At The Disco, Anitta to Perform at 2022 VMAs

J Balvin, Panic! At The Disco, Anitta and Marshmello with Khalid are the first performers confirmed for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which will be handed out Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.



Balvin will perform “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro; Balvin is nominated in the best Latin category at this year’s event for his song “In Da Getto” featuring Skrillex. Panic! At The Disco will debut its new single “Middle of a Breakup,” following its nomination for Alternative video for “Viva Las Vengeance.”



Anitta is making her VMAs debut this year with a performance of her new single, “Envolver.” The Brazilian artist is also nominated in the best Latin category for the track.



Marshmello and Khalid will be teaming for the first TV performance of their song “Numb,” a No. 3 hit on Billboard’s Hot Dance Music/Electronic Songs chart. Khalid previously won the best new artist VMA in 2017.



Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X scored a leading seven nominations for this year’s VMAs. Harry Styles and Doja Cat picked up six each, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd all earned five.