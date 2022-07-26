Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X Lead MTV VMA Nominees

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The annual show will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
MTV VMA
(Credit: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X scored a leading seven nominations for the 2022 MTV VMAs, which will be handed out Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Harry Styles and Doja Cat picked up six nominations each, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd all earned five.

Harlow and Lil Nas X received several nominations for their chart-topping smash “Industry Baby,” including video of the year, while Lamar’s “family ties” video is up for best editing, cinematography and direction.

The other video of the year nominees are Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” Styles’ “As It Was,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “brutal” and Taylor Swift’s “10 Minute / Taylor’s Version” of “All Too Well.”

Madonna made a bit of history as well, becoming the only artist to receive a nomination in every decade since the VMAs began in 1984. She scored her 69th nod, this time for best longform video for “Madame X.”

No hosts, presenters or performers have been announced for this year’s VMAs, but the show will be broadcast live on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

Fan voting is open in 22 categories here. For a full list of nominees, click here.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

