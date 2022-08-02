Deftones Draft Turnstile, Phantogram for Dia De Los Deftones Fest

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Following a two-year hiatus, Deftones’ Dia De Los Deftones festival will return Nov. 5 at Gallagher Square in San Diego’s Petco Park. Joining the band at the event are Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd.

“We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year,” Deftones singer Chino Moreno said in a statement. “We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

This will be the first time Dia De Los Deftones without longtime bassist Sergio Vega, who left the band over a contract dispute in March and is currently playing with his original group Quicksand.

Tickets for Dia De Los Deftones go on sale at 10 am PST on Aug. 5. The local presale and VIP packages go on sale at 10 am PST on Aug. 3, and the Live Nation local/venue presale begins at 10 am PST on Aug. 4. All tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The first two Dia De Los Deftones took place in 2018 and 2019 with lineups including Doja Cat, Chvrches, Future, and Gojira. The 2019 fest also took place at Petco Park.

Deftones’ latest release was their 2020 LP, Ohms, which received two Grammy nods this year.
