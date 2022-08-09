Blondie Reveals Another Unreleased ’70s Demo Ahead of Boxed Set

Instagram Facebook Twitter
‘The song’s not too bad. It’s just a little simplistic,’ says Debbie Harry of ‘Mr. Sightseer’
Blondie in 1976 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

The latest Blondie rarity to emerge from the upcoming boxed set Against the Odds 1974-1982 is the breezy “Mr. Sightseer,” a 1978 home recording seeing the light of day for the first time.

The track was put to tape on a TEAC TCA-43 four-track reel-to-reel in the home of Blondie’s Chris Stein and Debbie Harry, the latter of whom admits, “The lyric is not good at all. The song’s not too bad. It’s just a little simplistic. It didn’t ever get really developed or finished.”

“Mr. Sightseer” follows last month’s release of the previously unissued “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer,” which eventually morphed into “Go Through It” from the band’s 1980 album Autoamerican.