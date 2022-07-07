Blondie Professes ‘Love’ On Newly Unearthed 1980 Demo

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Blondie continues to tease its upcoming rarities boxed set Against the Odds 1974-1982 with the release today (July 7) of the previously unissued “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer,” which eventually morphed into “Go Through It” from the band’s 1980 album Autoamerican.

 

The demo version of the song is thought to have been written for the 1980 Alan Rudolph film Roadie, which featured Blondie’s members in their first acting roles alongside Alice Cooper, Meat Loaf and Hank Williams Jr., among other musicians. The boxed set disc on which “I Love You Honey” appears is titled Coca-Cola, a nod to the original intended name for Autoamerican, and includes provisional early artwork featuring the famed soda company’s logo.

Due Aug. 25 from UMe and acclaimed reissue label The Numero Group, Against the Odds 1974-1982 contains 36 previously unreleased recordings amid its 124-song track list. Blondie’s first six studio albums are also included, having been remastered from the original analog session tapes. Much of the unreleased material was rescued from guitarist Chris Stein’s barn in Woodstock, N.Y., where it sat for two decades.

Blondie will begin a brief summer tour with The Damned on Aug. 10 in Huntington, N.Y. Stein and frontwoman Debbie Harry will participate in four on-stage discussions in the U.K. in November, starting Nov. 1 in London. Stein will also release a new book of his photography in October.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

