Björk Explores Her Discography on New Podcast Sonic Symbolism

Björk will dig deep into “the textures, timbres and emotional landscapes of each of her albums” as part of the new podcast Sonic Symbolism, which launches Sept. 1 with episodes on Debut, Post and Homogenic. Future album-by-album installments of the Talkhouse/Mailchimp Presents project will roll out weekly from there.

Sonic Symbolism consists of conversations between Björk and philosopher/writer Oddný Eir and musicologist Ásmundur Jónsson. Listeners can get a taste of what’s to come via this trailer.

“When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts,” Björk says. “That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards. The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it. Perhaps you can call it some sort of a sonic symbolism? Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly three years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film. This podcast is an experiment to capture which moods, timbres and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases.”

Sonic Symbolism comes ahead of the fall release of Björk’s next album, Fossora, her first in five years. The first single is called “Atopos” and will be released in the days ahead.