Instagram Facebook Twitter
Marcus King
Marcus King Rocks Through the Pain on Dan Auerbach-Produced Young Blood
A Day in the Life of…Doll Machine
Pussy Riot
Pussy Riot’s Provocative Pop

Björk Explores Her Discography on New Podcast Sonic Symbolism

Project launches Sept. 1 with episodes on ‘Debut,’ ‘Post’ and ‘Homogenic.’
Bjork in Stockholm in 2019 (Photo by Santiago Felipe / Redferns)

Björk will dig deep into “the textures, timbres and emotional landscapes of each of her albums” as part of the new podcast Sonic Symbolism, which launches Sept. 1 with episodes on Debut, Post and Homogenic. Future album-by-album installments of the Talkhouse/Mailchimp Presents project will roll out weekly from there.

Sonic Symbolism consists of conversations between Björk and philosopher/writer Oddný Eir and musicologist Ásmundur Jónsson. Listeners can get a taste of what’s to come via this trailer.

“When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts,” Björk says. “That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards. The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it. Perhaps you can call it some sort of a sonic symbolism? Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly three years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film. This podcast is an experiment to capture which moods, timbres and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases.”

Sonic Symbolism comes ahead of the fall release of Björk’s next album, Fossora, her first in five years. The first single is called “Atopos” and will be released in the days ahead.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

California Governor Set to Sign Bill Restricting Use of Lyrics in Criminal Cases

Criminal Justice Reform

Jace Allen Expands From His Criminal Justice Reform Past on Taking Sides

Impact

Bloom Vol 24: Remission

Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

you may like

more from spin

Girlpool-What-Chaos-Is-Imaginary
News

Girlpool Breaking Up Ahead of Final Tour

Bjork in Stockholm in 2019 (Photo by Santiago Felipe / Redferns)
News

Björk Explores Her Discography on New Podcast Sonic Symbolism

Billy Joel
News

Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel for Two Songs at Madison Square Garden

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top