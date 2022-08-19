Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs and the Subtle Art of Writing ‘Beautiful Losers’
Blondshell
Blondshell Is Finding Beauty in Love, Anger and Sadness
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives Builds Her Own World

Björk Details ‘Organic, Spacious’ New Album Featuring Her Children

‘Fossora’ will be released this fall

Björk has unveiled details of her first album in five years in a new interview with The Guardian. The project is titled Fossora (Latin for “digger”) and is expected to be released this fall. Björk’s children Sindri and Ísadóra sing on the album, as does serpentwithfeet, while the Indonesian group Gabber Modus Operandi is also featured.

Writes journalist Chal Ravens of Fossora, “on the cover, she is a glowing forest sprite, her fingertips fusing with the fantastic fungi under her hooves. Compared with the cloudy electronics of 2017’s Utopia, it is organic and spacious, earthbound rather than dreamy, and filled with warmth and breath. It is also a world of contrasts: the album’s two lodestones are bass clarinet and violent outbursts of gabber. There are moments of astonishing virtuosity and bewildering complexity and, like much of her recent music, a resistance to easy melody.”

Two songs are inspired by the 2018 death of Bjork’s mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, while Gabber Modus Operandi injects a hardcore techno vibe into the album. Elsewhere, Fossora sports a sextet of bass clarinets, which Bjork says she wanted to sound “like Public Enemy, like duh-duh-duh-duh, like boxing.”

Fossora is the follow-up to 2017’s Utopia, which was nominated for the best alternative album Grammy. Bjork has been fairly active on the road this year after having not toured since 2019, and will play three shows in South America in November as part of Primavera Sound’s expansion to the region.

“As a singer-songwriter, my role is to express the journey of my body or my soul,” Bjork wrote on Twitter today. “Hopefully I’ll do that till I’m 85.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Jace Allen Expands From His Criminal Justice Reform Past on Taking Sides

Impact

Bloom Vol 24: Remission

Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

you may like

more from spin

Bjork Vulnicura VR
News

Björk Details ‘Organic, Spacious’ New Album Featuring Her Children

R.E.M.
Lists

Every R.E.M. Album, Ranked

pj harvey the moth descending all about eve
News

PJ Harvey Covers Leonard Cohen for ‘Bad Sisters’ Soundtrack

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top