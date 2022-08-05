Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tacos With the Interrupters
Queen of Sheba May Be the Most Interesting Album of the Year
Odd Jobs: Hot Water Music’s Chuck Ragan’s Double Life as a Fly Fishing Guide and Sauce Entrepreneur

,

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

Credit: Paul Undersigner

Name:  Micky Dolenz

Best known for:  The Monkees

Current city: LA

Excited about:  Re-issue of Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart album, solo album Demoiselle, and current tour with Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals.

My current music collection has a lot of:  Singers, writers, Carole King, Neil Diamond, Jimmy Webb, Neil Sedaka, Boyce & Hart, Harry Nilsson, Paul Williams.

And a little bit of:  Comedy — Stan Freberg!

Preferred format:  Vinyl — got to go with the classics!

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:


 

1
Johnny’s Greatest Hits, Johnny Mathis




One of the most soulful voices ever.

2
West Side Story (Original Soundtrack Recording), Various Artists





Another classic that’s yet to be topped.

3
Stan Freberg Presents the United States of America Volume One: The Early Years, Stan Freberg




One of the original, classic comedians. Brilliant still.

4
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles




I remember the day it came out–we listened to it on the set of The Monkees TV show. We do the title track in my solo show now and the response is as amazing as ever.

5
At Large, The Kingston Trio




This was the group’s fourth album and remains a classic.

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

Impact

The Newport Folk Festival: Making Mental Health A Priority

you may like

more from spin

J Balvin
News

J Balvin, Panic! At The Disco, Anitta to Perform at 2022 VMAs

Credit: Paul Undersigner
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

The Mars Volta
News

The Mars Volta Detail New Self-Titled Album, Third Single