5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

Name: Micky Dolenz



Best known for: The Monkees



Current city: LA



Excited about: Re-issue of Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart album, solo album Demoiselle, and current tour with Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals.



My current music collection has a lot of: Singers, writers, Carole King, Neil Diamond, Jimmy Webb, Neil Sedaka, Boyce & Hart, Harry Nilsson, Paul Williams.



And a little bit of: Comedy — Stan Freberg!



Preferred format: Vinyl — got to go with the classics!

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:





1

Johnny’s Greatest Hits, Johnny Mathis







One of the most soulful voices ever.

2

West Side Story (Original Soundtrack Recording), Various Artists









Another classic that’s yet to be topped.

3

Stan Freberg Presents the United States of America Volume One: The Early Years, Stan Freberg







One of the original, classic comedians. Brilliant still.

4

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles







I remember the day it came out–we listened to it on the set of The Monkees TV show. We do the title track in my solo show now and the response is as amazing as ever.

5

At Large, The Kingston Trio







This was the group’s fourth album and remains a classic.