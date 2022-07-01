SPIN Astrology: A Kick-Ass Moon Helps You Get Shit Done (And Then Some)

Your July Forecast:

Do you believe in magic? Well, you’d better, because we’re on magical Moon time the first week of July. Anything goes—and we do mean anything—on this July 4 holiday weekend, as Jupiter aligns with Mercury in fire signs. Embrace the turbo-charged energy on July 5, thanks to the shift in both Mercury and Mars, and don’t hesitate to use it over that week to get shit done. Your imagination is your greatest asset right now. The solution might just come from turning something upside down, so don’t be afraid to look at things differently. Taskmaster Saturn demands change for the greater good even as it duels with the North Node in Taurus, our personal values.

Struggles gyrate to peak torque around the Full Moon in Capricorn on Wednesday, July 13th tied to Powerful Pluto opposite the Sun-Mercury in Cancer. “Get it in gear people!” says this kick-ass Moon. Whining is just wasting time (and no one wants to listen to it, anyway). Do the work to get your house in order since Cancer rules the home, family, and yes, our nation.

Venus shifts into Cancer on July 18th and family is first, as it should be. This is a time to take care—and don’t forget about yourself. The next day, messenger Mercury shifts into Leo. The party is ON as the Sun joins Mercury on July 23rd. Have an amazing time–but watch your expenses, as Leo often forgets the price tag. When Jupiter turns retrograde at the New Moon in Leo on Thursday, July 28th, set intentions with special care. On the surface, our ideas are waaaay bigger than our wallets. Underneath there’s real work to do. You can’t build anything solid without a foundation. What do you really see when you look in the mirror? If you don’t like the world you’ve created, now’s the time to change it.

Cancer (June 21-July 21): Dearest, Crabby Patties: You’re always taking care of everyone else. The Sun in your 1st house gives you an official license for radical self-care. What’s the one major indulgence you’ve been putting off for yourself? Do that. And then do it again. July-born Cancers include Debbie Harry (July 1), Missy Elliott (July 1), Post Malone (July 4), 50 Cent (July 6), Ringo Starr (July 7), Beck (July 8), Bon Scott (July 9), Jason Bonham (July 15), Stewart Copeland; Luke Hemmings; Maher Zain (July 16) MIA (July 18), Brian May; Bernie Leadon; Allen Collins; Popcaan (July 19) Carlos Santana (July 20), Chris Cornell (July 20), KB (July 21).

Leo (July 22-August 22): Consider this your sign to buy that guitar you’ve had your eye on or finally invest in voice lessons. It’s time to unearth those hidden talents, Leo. The Sun in the 2nd house says “buy that ticket to the show” or better yet, “star in the show yourself.” Take a chance on yourself. July-born Leos include Slash (July 23), Jennifer Lopez (July 24), Mick Jagger (July 26), Taylor Momsen (July 26), Soulja Boy (July 28), Geddy Lee (July 29), Kate Bush (July 30).

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Train your brain this month. Time to get off the mental merry-go-round and focus on what you DO want, not what you do not want, with the Sun in your 3rd house. Your messages are ON POINT so craft words carefully.

Libra (September 23-October 22): What do you want your home to feellike? Your genius for creating the right atmosphere is magic this month with the Sun in your 4th house. Invite some people over, make some food,

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Enough hiding, Scorpio! Time to step up and step out. Take the chance, play like you mean it and let your inner self-expression roar with the Sun in your 5th house.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): When you develop new routines and put them to work for you, my dearest archer friend, you set yourself free. The Sun in your 6th house delivers success where you put your nose to the grindstone.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Solid-as-a-rock relationships brought to you by the Sun in your 7th house. Time to say a hard NO to those without your best interests at heart and love on those who do.

Aquarius (January 20-February 17): What are haters gonna do? You already know the answer. Tune in to your intuition and listen. The sun in your 8th house reminds you to pay attention to the still small voice even when logic and the haters say otherwise. The rewards are worth it.

Pisces (February 18-March 19): Like ‘80s Van Halen, have you been thinking of all the education that you’ve missed, Pisces? Sign up for a class you’ve been meaning to take; better yet, teach one. Travel to water destinations for time off and time out with Sun in your 9th house.

Aries (March 20-April 19): Even though it’s midsummer, you are all about getting ahead professionally this month with the sun in your 10th house. Lay the groundwork for your ambitions and do not take no for an answer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get out of my way, here I come, says the Bull. The Sun in your 11th house of goals, groups and networking has you focused like a laser beam on knocking items of your to-do list. You know that love-to-hate Starship song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”? That’s yours this month, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Time off and time out for you this month, with the Sun in your 12th house. Making music and magic on, in or around water is on tap. Let go of the schedule and download reflections instead. This is officially your permission slip to get lost—in the best way possible.

Days to Remember:

July 5: Mercury shifts into Cancer while Mars turns into Taurus forming a much-needed grounded alliance. Combined, our minds and motivation deliver practical solutions to accomplish so much.

July 13: Full Moon in Capricorn on Wednesday, July 13th tied to Powerful Pluto. This is one tough-love Mother Full Moon: Do the work to bring your house in order. Set limits and draw the line.

July 18: Venus moves into Cancer on Monday, July 18th extending warmth and care toward our family relationships, including people who feel like family. House projects and creative cooking take off.

July 19: Mercury turns into “look-at-me” Leo. Creative and festive, you will be heard now…so what is your message? Make sure it is on point even as it is entertaining.

July 23: Sun rolls into Leo joining Mercury. July 23-24 is one good time! The energy is ripe for JOY. It’s a bonus weekend for parties, weddings or trying anything you’ve never done before…

July 28: New Moon in Leo and Jupiter turns retrograde. Handwrite three-five intentions you aim to accomplish over the next month or season. Be specific, especially about how to pay for your dreams.

Hilary Harley is a writer, podcaster and astrologer with a global practice. Her podcast Mystical Messages is available via Apple, Google and Spotify.