Instagram Facebook Twitter
A Day In The Life of… SOFI TUKKER
Sharon Van Etten
The Sandlot, Sharon Van Etten and The Beast
Interpol Are Surprisingly Vulnerable on The Other Side of Make-Believe

Pearl Jam Cancels Vienna Show Due to Eddie Vedder’s Throat Issues

Singer’s voice was damaged by ‘heat, dust and smoke’ while performing Sunday in Paris
Eddie Vedder
(Credit: Daniel Kohn)

Minutes before it was about to get underway, Pearl Jam’s planned show tonight (July 20) at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle has been canceled after frontman Eddie Vedder damaged his throat singing last Sunday at Lollapalooza Paris.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too,” the band wrote on social media. “However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.”

“This is brutal news and horrible timing for everyone involved,” Pearl Jam’s statement continued. “Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time. So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding.”

This is one of the only times in Pearl Jam’s nearly 32-year career that it has been forced to cancel a show due to Vedder’s health. The most recent was in June 2018, when his voice gave out after a show in London. The band’s next scheduled gig is Friday in Prague and will be followed by the final two shows of the tour on July 24-25 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. As of now, there’s no word on their status.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 22: Trust

Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

you may like

more from spin

Eddie Vedder
News

Pearl Jam Cancels Vienna Show Due to Eddie Vedder’s Throat Issues

Matador
Reviews

Interpol Are Surprisingly Vulnerable on The Other Side of Make-Believe

moss-book-ii
Culture

Jason Graves’ Moss: Book II Soundtrack Gets a New Release Alongside Quest 2 Launch

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top