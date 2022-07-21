Muse Rock Out at the Isle of Wight on New Single ‘Kill or Be Killed’

Muse take it back to its harder-rocking roots on their new single “Kill or Be Killed,” which is out today (July 21), accompanied by a video shot during a recent appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

“Kill or Be Killed” is the latest pre-release track from Muse’s upcoming album Will of the People, which arrives Aug. 26. It follows “Compliance,” “Won’t Stand Down” and the title track, all of which are available for instant download to fans who pre-order the album.

Frontman Matt Bellamy says “Kill or Be Killed” represents “Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl. Lyrically the song takes influence from my favorite Paul McCartney song ‘Live and Let Die,’ a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”

As previously reported, Muse will embark on a short run of fall headlining shows beginning Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. Will of the People is the follow-up to 2018’s Simulation Theory, the band’s sixth consecutive No. 1 on the U.K. album chart.