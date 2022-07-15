Latto Goes Full Cat Lady in Excellent New Video For ‘Pussy’

Latto has dropped the definitive diss track against the U.S. Supreme Court following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The song is called “Pussy,” which arrived with an unexpectedly adorable video directed by Sara Lacombe.

Latto goes full cat lady. From a couch camouflaged in colorful throw pillows and blankets, she raps hissing lines like, “Your misogynistic ways show the size of your dick” while watching pro-choice protests on TV.

“This video is symbolic that we can be both hard (her lyrics) and soft (the world we placed her in) at the same time,” Lacomb said in a statement. “The world is always going to tell us who to be, that’s probably never going to stop, that’s why it’s more important than ever for women to stand in their truths and know who they are.”

A portion of the proceeds from “Pussy” will go to Planned Parenthood.

Latto, the moniker for 23-year-old, Alyssa Michelle Stephens, is becoming a household name in hip hop after releasing the record-breaking, hit single “Big Energy” last September. Over the past couple of years, she has received multiple nominations and awards as well as performed on national TV shows like Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.