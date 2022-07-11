Gayle Details Fall Headlining ‘Avoiding College’ Tour

Rising pop singer/songwriter Gayle has announced her biggest North American headlining tour. She’ll kick off her “Avoiding College” run on Oct. 8 in Oklahoma City and will be on the road through mid-November.

The 20-date stint includes performances at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre (Oct. 19) and New York’s Webster Hall (Nov. 5). Carlie Hanson will support throughout October, while poutyface will open in November. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday (July 15) via Gayle’s Web site.

The Nashville-based artist will support her recently released acclaimed debut EP, a study of the human experience volume one, ahead of a planned release of volume 2 later this year.

Gayle previously supported Tate McRae, AJR and My Chemical Romance this year. Before “Avoiding College,” the 18-year-old will play at such festivals as Lollapalooza in Chicago, the U.K.’s Leeds and Reading festivals, Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival and Austin City Limits.

a study of the human experience volume one was released through Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records and has garnered over 1.3 billion global streams in less than four months since its release.

Gayle 2022 Tour Dates

JULY

30 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

AUGUST

17 – St. Pölten, Austria – FM4 Frequency *

20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop *

21 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival *

26 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival *

28 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival *

SEPTEMBER

22-25 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival *

30-October 1 – Concord, NC – Breakaway *

OCTOBER

7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall #

9 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room #

13 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #

14 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford #

15 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Pride *

19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre #

21 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall #

25 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club #

26 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos #

27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom #

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex #

30 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater #

NOVEMBER

1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

2 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

3 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^

5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^

7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage ^

9 – Orlando, FL – The Social ^

10 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum ^

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room ^

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

^ poutyface

# Carlie Hanson