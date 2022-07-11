Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: MOD SUN
Collective Soul
Collective Soul Makes Up For Lost Time
The Drop
Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, Azteck Team for ‘The Drop’

Gayle Details Fall Headlining ‘Avoiding College’ Tour

The 20-date North American run boasts support from Carlie Hanson and poutyface
Gayle
Marjorie Halle

Rising pop singer/songwriter Gayle has announced her biggest North American headlining tour. She’ll kick off her “Avoiding College” run on Oct. 8 in Oklahoma City and will be on the road through mid-November.

The 20-date stint includes performances at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre (Oct. 19) and New York’s Webster Hall (Nov. 5). Carlie Hanson will support throughout October, while poutyface will open in November. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday (July 15) via Gayle’s Web site.

The Nashville-based artist will support her recently released acclaimed debut EP, a study of the human experience volume one, ahead of a planned release of volume 2 later this year.

Gayle previously supported Tate McRae, AJR and My Chemical Romance this year. Before “Avoiding College,” the 18-year-old will play at such festivals as Lollapalooza in Chicago, the U.K.’s Leeds and Reading festivals, Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival and Austin City Limits.

a study of the human experience volume one was released through Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records and has garnered over 1.3 billion global streams in less than four months since its release.

Gayle 2022 Tour Dates

JULY
30 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

AUGUST
17 – St. Pölten, Austria – FM4 Frequency *
20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop *
21 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival *
26 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival *
28 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival *

SEPTEMBER
22-25 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival *
30-October 1 – Concord, NC – Breakaway *

OCTOBER
7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *
8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall #
9 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room #
13 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #
14 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford #
15 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Pride *
19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre #
21 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall #
25 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club #
26 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos #
27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom #
29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex #
30 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater #

NOVEMBER
1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^
2 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^
3 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^
5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^
7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage ^
9 – Orlando, FL – The Social ^
10 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum ^
11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room ^

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE
^ poutyface
# Carlie Hanson

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

you may like

more from spin

Royal & the Serpent, courtesy of Atlantic Records
News

Royal & The Serpent Adorably Freaks Out About New Demi Lovato Collab

Silversun Pickups
News

Silversun Pickups Host a Spooky Party in ‘Scared Together’ Video

Neal Schon
News

Neal Schon Opens Up About Journey’s Early Days on the Lipps Service Podcast

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top