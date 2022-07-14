Drake Corrals Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj for Huge Toronto Festival

Drake continues to give back to his Toronto hometown. The superstar artist today (July 13) announced the three-day October World Weekend at two different Toronto venues on July 28-29 and Aug. 2, with a huge lineup of friends and collaborators.

All Canadian North Stars will perform on opening night at the Drake-conceptualized History, while Lil Baby and Chris Brown headline the next day at Budweiser Stage. A reunion of Young Money labelmates Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will take place on Aug. 2 at the latter venue. Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

“Of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!!,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “More event announcements to come.” The artist added that he is planning on bringing his OVO FEST “around the world in 2023” in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

During a livestream earlier this week with online betting platform Stake, Drake saluted fans who have embraced his dance-leaning new album Honestly, Nevermind, which he called “something that I wanted to do for a long time. I appreciate all the love. [It] means a lot to me that it’s been this many years [and] people [are] still tuning in — being open, showing a lot of love to different shit. I’m back going crazy, though. I’m just letting you know right now, I’m in a different bag right now. I promise you. Scary.”