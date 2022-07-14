Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: MOD SUN
Collective Soul
Collective Soul Makes Up For Lost Time
The Drop
Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, Azteck Team for ‘The Drop’

Drake Corrals Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj for Huge Toronto Festival

October World Weekend is set for two different Toronto venues on July 28-29 and Aug. 2
Drake
(Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Drake continues to give back to his Toronto hometown. The superstar artist today (July 13) announced the three-day October World Weekend at two different Toronto venues on July 28-29 and Aug. 2, with a huge lineup of friends and collaborators.

All Canadian North Stars will perform on opening night at the Drake-conceptualized History, while Lil Baby and Chris Brown headline the next day at Budweiser Stage. A reunion of Young Money labelmates Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will take place on Aug. 2 at the latter venue. Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

“Of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!!,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “More event announcements to come.” The artist added that he is planning on bringing his OVO FEST “around the world in 2023” in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

During a livestream earlier this week with online betting platform Stake, Drake saluted fans who have embraced his dance-leaning new album Honestly, Nevermind, which he called “something that I wanted to do for a long time. I appreciate all the love. [It] means a lot to me that it’s been this many years [and] people [are] still tuning in — being open, showing a lot of love to different shit. I’m back going crazy, though. I’m just letting you know right now, I’m in a different bag right now. I promise you. Scary.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Community

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

you may like

more from spin

The Black Keys and Nathaniel Rateliff
News

Black Keys, Nathaniel Rateliff Salute Richard Swift at Red Rocks

Drake
News

Drake Corrals Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj for Huge Toronto Festival

DoLaB-Coachella-WK2-JamalEid-41
First Drop

SPIN First Drop: Visionaries – Jesse Flemming, Co-Founder of Do LaB & Lightning in a Bottle

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top