Day N Vegas Festival Canceled Due to ‘Combination of Logistics, Timing and Production Issues’

On June 7, the Goldenvoice-promoted Day N Vegas festival announced its lineup, which was to feature Travis Scott’s first public headlining show in the U.S. since the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead. Late Friday afternoon (July 1), Goldenvoice announced that the festival has been canceled.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” the announcement posted on the festival’s social media accounts said. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase.”

In addition to Scott, J. Cole and SZA were slated to headline Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Ground over Labor Day weekend (Sept. 2-4). Last year’s festival, which took place in November, was Kendrick Lamar’s only U.S. live show of the year.

Goldenvoice parent company AEG announced earlier this week that Scott would play Aug. 6 at London’s O2 Arena. A second show on Aug. 7 was added earlier today after the first quickly sold out.