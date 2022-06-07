Travis Scott to Headline Day N Vegas in First Festival Appearance Since Astroworld

This morning, Goldenvoice announced the lineup for this year’s Day N Vegas festival. The headliners are SZA, J Cole and…Travis Scott. It will be Scott’s first major American festival appearance since November’s Astroworld festival in Houston, where 10 people were killed during his Friday night set. Since then, Scott has kept a low profile, but Kanye West went after Billie Eilish after he wrongfully accused her of throwing shade at the rapper. There were rumblings that Scott would make a guest appearance during West’s ultimately-canceled headlining Coachella set.

Day N Vegas will take place Labor Day weekend, September 2-4 at Las Vegas’ Festival Grounds.

The Day N Vegas lineup also features Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Aminé, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs and more.

Last year’s festival, which took place last November featured Kendrick Lamar’s only live appearance of the year.

See the full lineup below.