Watch Carrie Underwood Sing ‘Sweet Child O Mine’ and ‘Paradise City’ With Guns N’ Roses

In April, Carrie Underwood shocked fans at Stagecoach by bringing up Axl Rose for a pair of songs. It was a big surprise, but not a shock considering Underwood’s longtime fandom of GNR and that she’s covered their songs in the past.

On Friday night at Guns N’ Roses’ show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Underwood returned the favor. The former American Idol winner joined Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and company to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and the set closer “Paradise City,” the same songs she sang with Rose a few months ago.

Underwood’s latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, is out now. As for Guns N’ Roses, they’ll be performing at the same stadium on Saturday as their European tour continues through July 15. They’ll return to the road in South America beginning on September 1.