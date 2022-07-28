Instagram Facebook Twitter
Midtown’s Gabe Saporta is Pop-Punk’s Favorite Dave and Buster’s Regular
Art Moore Are Eloquent Indie-Pop Daydreamers
Our Lollapalooza Guide From ’92 Was A Tribute to an Age of Grunge Innocence

Brian Eno Returns to Singing on New Album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE

Collaborators include Eno’s daughter Darla, niece Cecily and Jon Hopkins
Credit: Cecily Eno

Brian Eno hasn’t sang much on his own albums for the better part of the last two decades, but that will change on FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, a new project due Oct. 14 from Verve/UMC. The ambient music legend offers ghostly, processed vocals on the album’s first single, “There Were Bells,” which was written last year in tandem with his brother Roger for a performance at The Acropolis.

 

“Like everybody else — except, apparently, most of the governments of the world — I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” Eno says. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it … and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever — hence the album title.”

“These aren’t propaganda songs to tell you what to believe and how to act,” he continues. “Instead they’re my own exploration of my own feelings. The hope is that they will invite you, the listener, to share those experiences and explorations.”

Besides his brother, Eno is joined on the album by his daughter Darla, his niece Cecily, Jon Hopkins, Leo Abrahams, Peter Chilvers and Clodagh Simonds. FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE is the follow-up to 2017’s Reflection, which contained a single, 54-minute piece of music. Eno sang at times on the album prior to that, 2016’s The Ship, which was partially inspired by the sinking of the Titanic.

Here is the track list for FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE:

“Who Gives a Thought”
“We Let It In”
“Icarus or Blériot”
“Garden of Stars”
“Inclusion”
“There Were Bells”
“Sherry”
“I’m Hardly Me”
“These Small Noises”
“Making Gardens Out of Silence”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

Impact

The Newport Folk Festival: Making Mental Health A Priority

Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
Education

The Newport Folk Festival: So Much More Than Music

Impact

Bloom Vol 22: Trust

you may like

more from spin

Courtesy of Derek Discanio
Odd Jobs

State Champs’ Derek Discanio Doesn’t Want His Streetwear Brand Defined By the Band

Photo courtesy of Midtown
Features

Midtown’s Gabe Saporta is Pop-Punk’s Favorite Dave and Buster’s Regular

Courtesy of Billy Corgan & Chloé Mendel
News

Billy Corgan Debuts New Song Inspired by Highland Park Shooting

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top