Brian Eno Returns to Singing on New Album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE

Brian Eno hasn’t sang much on his own albums for the better part of the last two decades, but that will change on FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, a new project due Oct. 14 from Verve/UMC. The ambient music legend offers ghostly, processed vocals on the album’s first single, “There Were Bells,” which was written last year in tandem with his brother Roger for a performance at The Acropolis.

“Like everybody else — except, apparently, most of the governments of the world — I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” Eno says. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it … and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever — hence the album title.”

“These aren’t propaganda songs to tell you what to believe and how to act,” he continues. “Instead they’re my own exploration of my own feelings. The hope is that they will invite you, the listener, to share those experiences and explorations.”

Besides his brother, Eno is joined on the album by his daughter Darla, his niece Cecily, Jon Hopkins, Leo Abrahams, Peter Chilvers and Clodagh Simonds. FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE is the follow-up to 2017’s Reflection, which contained a single, 54-minute piece of music. Eno sang at times on the album prior to that, 2016’s The Ship, which was partially inspired by the sinking of the Titanic.

Here is the track list for FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE:

“Who Gives a Thought”

“We Let It In”

“Icarus or Blériot”

“Garden of Stars”

“Inclusion”

“There Were Bells”

“Sherry”

“I’m Hardly Me”

“These Small Noises”

“Making Gardens Out of Silence”