Fans Rejoice As Beyoncé Finally Joins TikTok

TikTok users let out a collective scream of joy today (July 14) with the news that Beyoncé has finally joined the social media platform. The artist’s entire catalog, including her recent hit single “Break My Soul,” is now at the disposal of TikTok’s billions of content creators, who have wasted no time adding her music to their videos.

In her debut post, the artist compiled 62 seconds worth of Beyoncé-related content from fans around the world, writing, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

The artist’s channel already has more than 3.3 million followers as of this morning and nearly 4,700 comments on the announcement post. “Imagine waking up and realize you’re featured on the official Beyoncé page!,” wrote user The92Explorer. “The fact that she not only posted these amazing people but she tagged them too?!? Another reason why Bey is Queen!!,” added user ayodes_.

Beyoncé’s TikTok arrival comes ahead of the July 29 release of her new album, Renaissance. It’s her first solo album of the non-soundtrack variety since 2016’s Lemonade and follows her work on 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift and the soundtrack to last year’s film King Richard. Her contribution to the latter, “Be Alive,” earned her first Oscar nomination for best original song.