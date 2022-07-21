Beyoncé Renaissance Collaborators Include Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Two tracks appear to sample Teena Marie’s 1981 classic ‘Square Biz’
Beyonce
Beyoncé at the 2020 BET Awards. Photo: Getty Images.

Hours after Beyoncé unveiled the track list for her upcoming album Renaissance, Apple Music has published the album credits, which reveal a host of superstar songwriting collaborators such as Drake, Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams.

Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z is credited on the songs “Alien Superstar,” “America Has a Problem” and first single “Break My Soul,” while Drake is among the collaborators on “Heated.” Williams and his longtime producing partner Chad Hugo appear to have worked on the song “Energy,” while Raphael Saadiq lent a hand on “Cuff It” and “Pure Energy.”

Also making contributions on Renaissance, which is due July 29, are Mike Dean, The-Dream, Nova Wav, A.G. Cook, Sabrina Claudio, former Odd Future member Syd, Hit-Boy, Honey Dijon, No I.D. and Danish producer Morten Ristorp,

In addition, several songs appear to include samples from James Brown (“Church Girl”), Giorgio Moroder and Donna Summer (album closer “Summer Renaissance”) and the late singer Teena Marie’s 1981 classic “Square Biz” (“Cuff It,” “Energy”).

Beyoncé Renaissance tracklist:

“I’m That Girl”
“Cozy”
“Alien Superstar”
“Cuff It”
“Energy”
“Break My Soul”
“Church Girl”
“Plastic Off the Sofa”
“Virgo’s Groove”
“Move”
“Heated”
“Thique”
“All Up in Your Mind”
“America Has a Problem”
“Pure/Honey”
“Summer Renaissance”

Jonathan Cohen

