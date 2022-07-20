Instagram Facebook Twitter
A Day In The Life of… SOFI TUKKER
Sharon Van Etten
The Sandlot, Sharon Van Etten and The Beast
Interpol Are Surprisingly Vulnerable on The Other Side of Make-Believe

Beyonce Reveals Renaissance Tracklisting

The album is out on July 29
Beyonce
(Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In just nine days, Beyoncé will be releasing Renaissance, her first proper solo album since 2016’s Lemonade. Today (July 20), the pop icon revealed in an Instagram Story that the album will contain 16 songs, including first single “Break My Soul,” a ’90s dance jam featuring Philly rapper Tierra Whack.

Featuring provocative titles such as “America Has a Problem” and “Alien Superstar,” the track list from the Instagram Story didn’t reveal who (if any) guests artists would be featured on the album.

Renaissance will be released on July 29 through Parkwood/Columbia Records. Most recently, she featured on 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift and the soundtrack to last year’s film King Richard. Her contribution to the latter, “Be Alive,” earned the singer her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

As previously reported, Beyoncé  joined TikTok last week. In her debut post, the artist compiled 62 seconds’ worth of Beyoncé-related content from fans around the world, writing, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

Beyoncé Renaissance Tracklisting:

“I’m That Girl”
“Cozy”
“Alien Superstar”
“Cuff It”
“Energy”
“Break My Soul”
“Church Girl”
“Plastic Off the Sofa”
“Virgo’s Groove”
“Move”
“Heated”
“Thique”
“All Up in Your Mind”
“America Has a Problem”
“Pure/Honey”
“Summer Renaissance”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 22: Trust

Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

you may like

more from spin

Beyonce
News

Beyonce Reveals Renaissance Tracklisting

Chris and Toni Cornell
News

Read Toni Cornell’s Heartfelt Birthday Message to Her Father

Eddie Vedder
News

Pearl Jam Cancels Vienna Show Due to Eddie Vedder’s Throat Issues

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top