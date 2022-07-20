Beyonce Reveals Renaissance Tracklisting

In just nine days, Beyoncé will be releasing Renaissance, her first proper solo album since 2016’s Lemonade. Today (July 20), the pop icon revealed in an Instagram Story that the album will contain 16 songs, including first single “Break My Soul,” a ’90s dance jam featuring Philly rapper Tierra Whack.

Featuring provocative titles such as “America Has a Problem” and “Alien Superstar,” the track list from the Instagram Story didn’t reveal who (if any) guests artists would be featured on the album.

Renaissance will be released on July 29 through Parkwood/Columbia Records. Most recently, she featured on 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift and the soundtrack to last year’s film King Richard. Her contribution to the latter, “Be Alive,” earned the singer her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

As previously reported, Beyoncé joined TikTok last week. In her debut post, the artist compiled 62 seconds’ worth of Beyoncé-related content from fans around the world, writing, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

Beyoncé Renaissance Tracklisting:

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul”

“Church Girl”

“Plastic Off the Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All Up in Your Mind”

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”