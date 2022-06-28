Instagram Facebook Twitter
David Bowie
Every David Bowie Album, Ranked
This is an image of Sun Ra Arkestra performing at Eaton DC hotel.
Welcome to Eaton DC. It’s Such a Lovely Place
Drive-By Truckers
The Long Haul

Watch Nnamdï Run Over Paparazzi in ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Famous’ Video

Track comes from upcoming Secretly Canadian debut LP, ‘Please Have a Seat’
NNAMDÏ
Dennis Elliott

Chicago-bred indie rocker Nnamdï has unveiled his forthcoming album, Please Have a Seat, his first with Secretly Canadian. The paparazzi-invading video for its first single, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” is out now.

 

The Austin Vesley-directed clip finds Nnamdï taking matters into his own hands to avoid paparazzi photographers, all the while indulging in a lavish lifestyle in a big mansion.

Please Have a Seat is slated for release on Oct. 7 in tandem with Nnamdï’s own Sooper Records imprint. Nnamdï wrote, produced and performed all 14 of its tracks himself. Shortly after the album release, Nnamdï will begin a North American tour Oct. 18 in Davenport, Ia. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 1).

Please Have A Seat track list:

“Ready to Run”
“Armoire”
“Dibs”
“Touchdown”
“Grounded”
“I Don’t Wanna Be Famous”
“ANXIOUS EATER”
“Anti”
“Dedication”
“Smart Ass”
“Benched”
“Careful”
“Lifted”
“Somedays”

Nnamdï tour dates:

Oct. 18: Davenport, Ia. (Raccoon Motel)
Oct. 19: Minneapolis (7th St. Entry)
Oct. 20: Milwaukee (Cactus Club)
Oct. 22: Chicago (Thalia Hall)
Oct. 24: Cleveland (Mahall’s)
Oct. 25: Toronto (The Garrison)
Oct. 26: Montreal (Diving Bell Social Club)
Oct. 27: Johnson, Vt. (Northern Vermont University)
Oct. 28: Boston (Crystal Ballroom)
Oct. 29: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Baby’s All Right)
Nov. 1: Philadelphia (PhilaMOCA)
Nov. 2: Washington, D.C. (Comet Ping Pong)
Nov. 3: Carrboro, N.C. (Pinhook)
Nov. 4: Atlanta (529)
Nov. 5: Nashville (DRKMTTR)

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

you may like

more from spin

Drive-By Truckers
Features

The Long Haul

Photo: Natalie Osborne
News

Fancy Hagood Teams With Kacey Musgraves on ‘Blue Dream Baby’

NNAMDÏ
News

Watch Nnamdï Run Over Paparazzi in ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Famous’ Video

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top