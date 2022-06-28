Watch Nnamdï Run Over Paparazzi in ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Famous’ Video

Chicago-bred indie rocker Nnamdï has unveiled his forthcoming album, Please Have a Seat, his first with Secretly Canadian. The paparazzi-invading video for its first single, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” is out now.

The Austin Vesley-directed clip finds Nnamdï taking matters into his own hands to avoid paparazzi photographers, all the while indulging in a lavish lifestyle in a big mansion.

Please Have a Seat is slated for release on Oct. 7 in tandem with Nnamdï’s own Sooper Records imprint. Nnamdï wrote, produced and performed all 14 of its tracks himself. Shortly after the album release, Nnamdï will begin a North American tour Oct. 18 in Davenport, Ia. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 1).

Please Have A Seat track list:

“Ready to Run”

“Armoire”

“Dibs”

“Touchdown”

“Grounded”

“I Don’t Wanna Be Famous”

“ANXIOUS EATER”

“Anti”

“Dedication”

“Smart Ass”

“Benched”

“Careful”

“Lifted”

“Somedays”

Nnamdï tour dates:

Oct. 18: Davenport, Ia. (Raccoon Motel)

Oct. 19: Minneapolis (7th St. Entry)

Oct. 20: Milwaukee (Cactus Club)

Oct. 22: Chicago (Thalia Hall)

Oct. 24: Cleveland (Mahall’s)

Oct. 25: Toronto (The Garrison)

Oct. 26: Montreal (Diving Bell Social Club)

Oct. 27: Johnson, Vt. (Northern Vermont University)

Oct. 28: Boston (Crystal Ballroom)

Oct. 29: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Baby’s All Right)

Nov. 1: Philadelphia (PhilaMOCA)

Nov. 2: Washington, D.C. (Comet Ping Pong)

Nov. 3: Carrboro, N.C. (Pinhook)

Nov. 4: Atlanta (529)

Nov. 5: Nashville (DRKMTTR)