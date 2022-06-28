Watch Nnamdï Run Over Paparazzi in ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Famous’ Video

Chicago-bred indie rocker Nnamdï has unveiled his forthcoming album, Please Have a Seat, his first with Secretly Canadian. The paparazzi-invading video for its first single, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” is out now.
The Austin Vesley-directed clip finds Nnamdï taking matters into his own hands to avoid paparazzi photographers, all the while indulging in a lavish lifestyle in a big mansion.
Please Have a Seat is slated for release on Oct. 7 in tandem with Nnamdï’s own Sooper Records imprint. Nnamdï wrote, produced and performed all 14 of its tracks himself. Shortly after the album release, Nnamdï will begin a North American tour Oct. 18 in Davenport, Ia. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 1).
Please Have A Seat track list:
“Ready to Run”
“Armoire”
“Dibs”
“Touchdown”
“Grounded”
“I Don’t Wanna Be Famous”
“ANXIOUS EATER”
“Anti”
“Dedication”
“Smart Ass”
“Benched”
“Careful”
“Lifted”
“Somedays”
Nnamdï tour dates:
Oct. 18: Davenport, Ia. (Raccoon Motel)
Oct. 19: Minneapolis (7th St. Entry)
Oct. 20: Milwaukee (Cactus Club)
Oct. 22: Chicago (Thalia Hall)
Oct. 24: Cleveland (Mahall’s)
Oct. 25: Toronto (The Garrison)
Oct. 26: Montreal (Diving Bell Social Club)
Oct. 27: Johnson, Vt. (Northern Vermont University)
Oct. 28: Boston (Crystal Ballroom)
Oct. 29: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Baby’s All Right)
Nov. 1: Philadelphia (PhilaMOCA)
Nov. 2: Washington, D.C. (Comet Ping Pong)
Nov. 3: Carrboro, N.C. (Pinhook)
Nov. 4: Atlanta (529)
Nov. 5: Nashville (DRKMTTR)