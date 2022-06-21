Instagram Facebook Twitter
Turnstile Extend Love Connection Tour With Snail Mail, JPEGMAFIA

Group also releases new video for ‘New Heart Design’ filmed on the road

Turnstile are extending their Love Connection tour with a host of fall dates featuring support from Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA. The run resumes October 3 at Brooklyn Mirage in New York and wraps November 19 in Boston. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow (June 22) through the band’s Web site.

SPIN‘s 2021 Artist of the Year has also released a new video for the song “New Heart Design” from the album Glow On. The clip was shot on 16mm film during the first leg of the Love Connection tour and was directed by band member Brendan Yates in tandem with frequent collaborator Ian Hurdle.

 

“I think we never intentionally try to expand [Turnstile’s sound],” Yates told SPIN last year of Glow On, which has propelled the Baltimore-based band to new levels of popularity. “Everything is just a reflection of what we really want to do, so it’s always felt the same. We always leave the door open for endless possibilities when it comes to making a song or trying things. If a song feels good, we just kind of let it happen. That process has always been the same for us, and I think this record was the result of that.”

Turnstile Fall 2022 Tour Dates:

Oct. 3: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Brooklyn Mirage)
Oct. 4: Toronto (HISTORY)
Oct. 6: Asbury Park. N.J. (Stone Pony Summer Stage)
Oct. 9: Washington, D.C. (The Anthem)
Oct. 11: Charlotte, N.C. (The Fillmore)
Oct. 13: Orlando, Fla. (House of Blues)
Oct. 14: St. Petersburg, Fla. (Jannus Live)
Oct. 16: New Orleans (Orpheum Theater)
Oct. 18: Kansas City, Mo. (Uptown Theater)
Oct. 19: St. Louis (The Pageant)
Oct. 21: Louisville, Ky. (Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)
Oct. 22: Columbus, Oh. (KEMBA Live!)
Oct. 23: Chicago (Aragon Ballroom)
Oct. 25: Minneapolis (The Fillmore)
Oct. 27: Denver (Mission Ballroom)
Oct. 28: Salt Lake City (The Complex)
Oct. 30: Oakland, Calif. (Fox Theater)
Oct. 31: San Francisco (Warfield Theater)
Nov. 7: Phoenix (The Van Buren)
Nov. 8: Las Vegas (Brooklyn Bowl)
Nov. 11: San Antonio (Aztec Theatre)
Nov. 12: Houston (Bayou Music Center)
Nov. 16: Pittsburgh (Stage AE)
Nov. 17: Buffalo, N.Y. (Town Ballroom)
Nov. 19: Boston (Roadrunner)

