Snoop Dogg, Eminem Transform Into Bored Apes on New Single, Video

‘From the D 2 the LBC’ is the rappers’ first-ever collaborative song
Snoop Dogg and Eminem have teamed for a new single, “From the D 2 the LBC,” accompanied by a video in which they transform from human into animated Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT characters. The veteran rappers performed the track live for the first time last night (June 23) during ApeFest at New York’s Pier 17.

 

Although Snoop previously appeared in tandem with Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg and Xzibit on “Bitch Please II” from Eminem’s 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP, this is the first time the two artists have released a song with just the two of them. Snoop, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige also performed together earlier this year as part of the Super Bowl halftime show.

The “From the D 2 the LBC” video appears to tease the upcoming release of Eminem’s Curtain Call 2, a sequel to his 2005 greatest hits package Curtain Call — The Hits. That album has sold more than 10 million copies in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

“From the D 2 the LBC” continues a busy month for Eminem, who also released another new song, “The King and I,” from the soundtrack to the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis.

As for Snoop, he has a handful of summer concert appearances on his schedule, including the Cincinnati Music Festival in late July and at the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota in early August.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

