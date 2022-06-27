Instagram Facebook Twitter
David Bowie
Every David Bowie Album, Ranked
Jack Johnson
Jack Johnson’s Unexpected Longevity
This is an image of Sun Ra Arkestra performing at Eaton DC hotel.
Welcome to Eaton DC. It’s Such a Lovely Place

Rina Sawayama Unveils Second Hold the Girl Track, ‘Catch Me in the Air’

The singer-songwriter is set to perform a string of shows in the UK throughout October
Rina Sawayama
Youtube

Rina Sawayama has been performing the previously unreleased “Catch Me in the Air” at her recent shows, but today, she officially shared the track alongside its own fan-submitted footage visualizer.

 

The song is the second one Sawayama has released from her forthcoming sophomore release, Hold the Girl, which is due Sept. 2 via Dirty Hit. “Catch Me in the Air” is a tribute to her mother, who raised Sawayama as a single parent.

“I really wanted to write about this weird relationship with single parents,” Sawayama said in a statement. “You do catch each other in the air.”

Sawayama previously released “This Hell” off of Hold the Girl. The upcoming record follows her breakthrough debut, Sawayama, and she wrangled an impressive string of collaborators to help, including Clarence Clarity, Lauren Aquilina, Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence & the Machine), Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, The Killers, Madonna), and Marcus Andersson (Demi Lovato, Ashnikko).

Sawayama is slated to perform Thursday (June 30) at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival.

Rina Sawayama Tour Dates

6/30 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
7/22 – Southwold, England @ Latitude Festival
8/5 – Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
8/20 – Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka
8/21 – Tokyo, Japan @ Summersonic Festival
9/3 – Stradbally, Republic of Ireland @ Electric Picnic
10/12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/13 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/15 – Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
10/18 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City
10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
10/21 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/23 – Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome
10/26 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

you may like

more from spin

Andy Fletcher
News

Depeche Mode Reveal Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death

Princess goes to the butterfly museum
News

Michael C. Hall Talks Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum and Dexter‘s Future

Pearl Jam
News

Pearl Jam Expands Gigaton With Bonus Live Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top