Rina Sawayama Unveils Second Hold the Girl Track, ‘Catch Me in the Air’

Rina Sawayama has been performing the previously unreleased “Catch Me in the Air” at her recent shows, but today, she officially shared the track alongside its own fan-submitted footage visualizer.

The song is the second one Sawayama has released from her forthcoming sophomore release, Hold the Girl, which is due Sept. 2 via Dirty Hit. “Catch Me in the Air” is a tribute to her mother, who raised Sawayama as a single parent.

“I really wanted to write about this weird relationship with single parents,” Sawayama said in a statement. “You do catch each other in the air.”

Sawayama previously released “This Hell” off of Hold the Girl. The upcoming record follows her breakthrough debut, Sawayama, and she wrangled an impressive string of collaborators to help, including Clarence Clarity, Lauren Aquilina, Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence & the Machine), Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, The Killers, Madonna), and Marcus Andersson (Demi Lovato, Ashnikko).

Sawayama is slated to perform Thursday (June 30) at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival.

Rina Sawayama Tour Dates

6/30 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/22 – Southwold, England @ Latitude Festival

8/5 – Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/20 – Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka

8/21 – Tokyo, Japan @ Summersonic Festival

9/3 – Stradbally, Republic of Ireland @ Electric Picnic

10/12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/13 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/15 – Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

10/18 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City

10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

10/21 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/23 – Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome

10/26 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton