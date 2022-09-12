Listen to Rina Sawayama’s Blistering Pop-Rock Single ‘Hurricanes’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The pop singer will support her forthcoming ‘Hold The Girl’ on a U.S. tour this November
Rina Sawayama has just shared the final single, “Hurricanes,” from her upcoming album, Hold the Girl, which is out this Friday. The song features a slew of melodic guitars and a gradual build before taking off and becoming a blissful anthem with lyrics about conquering and enjoying the challenges life throws at a person.

 

“Hurricanes” follows the previously released Hold The Girl tracks “Phantom,” “Hold The Girl,” “Catch Me In The Air,” and “This Hell.”

Sawayama is slated to trek throughout North America this November. The headlining 13-date run kicks off with a two-night stint at Brooklyn’s Great Hall at Avant Gardner and will close in on Nov. 23 in Los Angeles.

Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates

10/12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/13 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
10/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
10/18 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City
10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
10/21 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/23 – Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome
10/24 – Cardiff, Wales @ The Great Hall
10/26 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
11/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
11/4 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/5 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
11/6 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/21 – Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater
11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

