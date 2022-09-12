Listen to Rina Sawayama’s Blistering Pop-Rock Single ‘Hurricanes’

Rina Sawayama has just shared the final single, “Hurricanes,” from her upcoming album, Hold the Girl, which is out this Friday. The song features a slew of melodic guitars and a gradual build before taking off and becoming a blissful anthem with lyrics about conquering and enjoying the challenges life throws at a person.

“Hurricanes” follows the previously released Hold The Girl tracks “Phantom,” “Hold The Girl,” “Catch Me In The Air,” and “This Hell.”

Sawayama is slated to trek throughout North America this November. The headlining 13-date run kicks off with a two-night stint at Brooklyn’s Great Hall at Avant Gardner and will close in on Nov. 23 in Los Angeles.

Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates

10/12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/13 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

10/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

10/18 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City

10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

10/21 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/23 – Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome

10/24 – Cardiff, Wales @ The Great Hall

10/26 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/4 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/5 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/6 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/21 – Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium