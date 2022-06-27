Pearl Jam Expands Gigaton With Bonus Live Album

Pearl Jam is prepping a vinyl “tour edition” of its 2020 album Gigaton augmented with an extra CD featuring live versions of 11 of the 12 songs from the project. The new package will be released July 8 exclusively at independent record stores, although members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club fan organization will have first crack at ordering the live disc as a standalone item.

The tracks were recorded during Pearl Jam’s brief return to live duty in the fall of 2021 at the Sea.Hear.Now festival on the Jersey Shore, and Eddie Vedder’s Ohana festival in California. They are presented in a different order than on Gigaton, with “Superblood Wolfmoon” opening the disc and “Who Ever Said” moving from the first to ninth spot in the running order. The song “Comes Then Goes” is not present, as the band has yet to perform it live for unknown reasons.

Pearl Jam is in the midst of its first European tour in four years and will next play tomorrow (June 28) in Frankfurt, Germany. A North American tour gets underway Sept. 1 in Quebec City, Quebec. Pearl Jam is also continuing work on the follow-up to Gigaton with producer Andrew Watt, who worked on Vedder’s 2022 solo album Earthling.

Pearl Jam Gigaton live CD:

“Superblood Wolfmoon” (Live at Ohana Festival)

“Dance Of The Clairvoyants” (Live at Ohana Festival)

“Quick Escape” (Live at Sea.Hear.Now Festival)

“Seven O’Clock” (Live at Ohana Festival)

“Alright” (Live at Ohana Festival)

“Never Destination” (Live at Ohana Festival)

“Take The Long Way” (Live at Ohana Festival)

“Buckle Up” (Live at Ohana Festival)

“Who Ever Said” (Live at Ohana Festival)

“Retrograde” (Live at Ohana Festival)

“River Cross” (Live at Ohana Festival)