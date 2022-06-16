New David Bowie ‘Starman’ Mix Released for Ziggy‘s 50th Birthday

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The track is drawn from an iconic 1972 performance on ‘Top of the Pops’
David Bowie
Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

To commemorate today’s 50th birthday of David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, Parlophone is releasing a new edition of the track “Starman” as performed by the artist in 1972 on the U.K. TV show Top of the Pops.

 

This performance is one of the most iconic of Bowie’s career, and has circulated online in varying quality for decades. The original broadcast audio was first released on a 2012 7″ vinyl single.

“Starman (Top of the Pops Version 2022 Mix)” is unique in that it features a different backing track than the one utilized on Ziggy Stardust, a development mandated by Musician Union rules at the time. Bowie then sang live over the new backing track during the performance, but the 2022 mix by Ken Scott replaces that vocal with the one from the studio version of the song.

Tomorrow, Parlophone is also issuing a limited edition anniversary vinyl edition of Ziggy Stardust, cut from the original studio master tapes. It will include a replica promo poster from the era.

As previously reported, the documentary Moonage Daydream, the first film to officially be sanctioned by Bowie’s estate, will be released theatrically in September and on HBO and HBO Max in spring 2023.

