Erin Rae 2022
15 Minute Live Performances: Erin Rae
Motley Crue Jams With MGK at Stadium Tour Kickoff in Atlanta

Tommy Lee had to exit the show due to ongoing pain from broken ribs
motley crue
(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Motley Crue teamed with surprise guest Machine Gun Kelly last night (June 16) at Atlanta’s Truist Park Stadium for their first live performance of “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” the artists’ 2019 collaboration from the biopic The Dirt. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, portrayed Crue drummer Tommy Lee in the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mötley Crüe (@motleycrue)

The show was the first in the oft-postponed Stadium tour, which also features Def Leppard, Joan Jett and Poison. Crue drummer Tommy Lee was forced to exit five songs into the performance due to having suffered four broken ribs two weeks earlier. “I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story like me and Conor McGregor fuckin’ scrapping out in some fuckin’ bar or something, but I don’t,” Crue told the crowd without elaborating on how exactly he was injured in the first place.

Lee was replaced by drummer Tommy Clufetos for the rest of the show, although he did return briefly to play piano and drums on “Home Sweet Home.” It is unknown if he will have to miss any future performances due to the injury.

Crue’s 16-song set included the first live performance of “Piece of Your Action” since 2013, a medley featuring The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter,” The Sex Pistols’ “Anarchy in the U.K.” and The Tubes’ “White Punks on Dope” and classics such as “Kickstart My Heart,” “Shout at the Devil,” “Dr. Feelgood” and “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

Jonathan Cohen

