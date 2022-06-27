Michael C. Hall Talks Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum and Dexter‘s Future

Instagram Facebook Twitter
(Credit: Shervin Lainez)

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps sat down with the actor and musician Michael C. Hall. The frontman of Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum was accompanied by his bandmates Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen. Hall had a lot to share pertaining to his music career, like the time he sang David Bowie songs in front of David Bowie. The trio also traces the band’s origins (they met on the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and explains if playing a serial killer influences his lyrics. He also hints if there’s going to be a Dexter sequel (to the sequel).

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

On the last episode, Lipps spoke with one of our favorite indie rock bands: Sunflower Bean. In his conversation with singer Julia Cumming [who makes her second appearance on the show] and guitarist Nick Kivlen, they discuss the band’s origins, including Cumming’s beginnings in the anti-folk scene. The duo also discussed whether or not TikTok is hurting music, fashion, and the making of the band’s new album, Headful of Sugar.

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.). Listen below to the full episode with Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.

