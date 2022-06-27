Michael C. Hall Talks Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum and Dexter‘s Future

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps sat down with the actor and musician Michael C. Hall. The frontman of Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum was accompanied by his bandmates Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen. Hall had a lot to share pertaining to his music career, like the time he sang David Bowie songs in front of David Bowie. The trio also traces the band’s origins (they met on the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and explains if playing a serial killer influences his lyrics. He also hints if there’s going to be a Dexter sequel (to the sequel).

