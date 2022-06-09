Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Played Only Nickelback Songs to Break Long Losing Streak…But Still Lost

At this point, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are doing literally anything to break their franchise-record losing streak. The team just fired its manager, Joe Maddon, and are willing to do anything to break a 12-game skid that saw them go from leading the AL West 10 games over .500 to being two games under.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so the team decided to play Nickelback and only Nickelback last night in order to break the streak. Every batter on the team, including All-Stars (and all-world if we want to be honest here) Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, came out to Nickelback before their at-bats. However, not even using Nickelback as a slump buster could help Orange County’s baseball team.

However, it wasn’t meant to be. The Angels lost again, this time a 1-0 nailbiter to the Boston Red Sox, and the streak is now at 13 games. Talking to MLB.com ahead of the game, interim manager Phil Nevin explained the team’s decision and why he likes the band’s music.

“I like Nickelback. The entire game, I got the songs in my head, I can’t stop singing, and the next guy comes up… I don’t know who it was [who decided to use the Nickelback songs], but it was neat, for a while,” Nevin said.

At least they tried something, right?