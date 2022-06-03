Watch The Linda Lindas’ Raucous New Collab With Bikini Kill, Raincoats Members

Los Angeles punk band The Linda Lindas released a new music video in collaboration with Erica Dawn Lyle and Kathi Wilcox of Bikini Kill and Vice Cooler of The Raincoats. “Lost In Thought” features the Linda Lindas moshing, skating, and dancing their way around a suburban backyard. Lyle and Wilcox can be seen jamming out on guitar and bass as Cooler pounds a drumset.

This song is part of the Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler album titled Land Trust, only available on Bandcamp. Cooler also directed and edited the music video.

The Linda Lindas went viral for their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” recorded at the L.A. Public Library. In April, they released their debut album Growing Up via Epitaph. In 2019, the teenage quartet opened for Bikini Kill and earlier this year, both bands were featured in SPIN’s Artist X Artist series,

The Linda Lindas will be on tour with Japanese Breakfast this summer, playing several North American shows in July. The band will also be performing at the debut of the When We Were Young festival in October.