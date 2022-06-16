Instagram Facebook Twitter
On The Delicious Last Course, Cuphead Composer Kristofer Maddigan Continues His Big Band Excellence

Flying Lotus Drops Double Single With Vocalist Devin Tracy

Producer/artist will also perform in August backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic
Photo: Matt Lief Anderson

Flying Lotus is back with a double dose of summery, soul-tinged music. The acclaimed producer and musician, whose real name is Steven Ellison, today (June 16) released “The Room” / “You Don’t Know” through Warp Records. Both tracks feature up-and-coming vocalist Devin Tracy, whom Ellison met at a recording session.

“The Room” / “You Don’t Know” follows Ellison’s recent theme song for Apple TV+’s Magic Johnson documentary series They Call Me Magic. After having executive produced and scored Netflix’s anime series Yasuke, Ellison is directing and scoring the upcoming sci-fi/horror movie Ash and has signed a deal with XYZ Films and Logical Pictures to both produce and direct other projects.

 

Ellison has a handful of live dates on tap this summer, including a July 30 appearance alongside Thundercat, Robert Glasper and Black Star at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in St. Helena, Calif., and an Aug. 21 performance backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.

 

The most recent Flying Lotus album was 2019’s Flamagra, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance Music/Electronic Albums chart.

Here are Flying Lotus’ tour dates:

July 30: St. Helena, Calif. (Blue Note Jazz Festival)
Aug. 21: Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl)
Aug. 23: San Diego (Rady Shell)
Oct. 6-7: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Brooklyn Academy of Music, w/ Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)

Jonathan Cohen

