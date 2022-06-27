Depeche Mode Reveal Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death

Last month, Depeche Mode co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher died at the age of 60. At the time, no cause of death was revealed. On Monday, Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and Dave Gahan shared a statement on their Instagram account about Fletcher’s death. In it, they said that Fletcher “suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

Continuing, the Depeche Mode duo shared that there was a ceremony held in Fletcher’s honor last week.

“We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs. Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

The duo thanked fans for their support, writing that it was “incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you.”

