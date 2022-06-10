Demi Lovato Rails Against Their ‘Fuckin’ Disease’ on New Song ‘Skin Of My Teeth’

Jet black mullet, flying V guitar, Matrix ensemble: Demi Lovato’s rock era is finally here.

“Skin Of My Teeth” is the first song and video from Lovato’s forthcoming eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, which arrives August 19. And they’re holding nothing back: “Demi leaves rehab again/ When is this shit gonna end?” they snarl in the first verse over a Hole guitar riff.

The song vividly references Lovato’s tumultuous battle with addiction. In July 2018, Lovato suffered from a near-fatal drug overdose, which took their months to recover from. After releasing an album and a docu-series about their journey to recovery called “Dancing With the Devil,” Lovato said that they relapsed and had to return to a treatment center for a second time. All of which makes lines such as “The reaper knocks on my door/ because I’m addicted to more” and “I don’t need you to keep score/ When I’m the one who’s at war” all the more brazen.

Earlier this week, Lovato performed their new single first the time live on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Lovato ripped through the song in skintight leather with a gleeming black guitar in hand (one of four axes on the stage that night.)

“It’s really going back to my roots and the sound of my first and second album,” Lovato said to Jimmy Fallon. “I’ve definitely bee nthrough a ton — that’s no secret to the world — and I actually, you know, after going through even more stuff last year. I came out of treatment again and I realized I really want to do this for myself. And I want to make the best album possible, something that really represents who I am, and I think the best way to do that … is clean and sober.”

Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ U.S. Tour Dates

Sat Aug 13 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

Sun Aug 14 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *

Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

\Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater ^

Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre ^

Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit ^

Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ^

Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History ^

Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ^

Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Fri Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Sun Oct 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center *

Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans *

Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *