Watch Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik Join Demi Lovato for ‘Iris’

At the first of two New York City shows on her Holy Fvck tour, Demi Lovato brought up the Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik. Together, they performed the band’s 1997 song “Iris.”

This year, “Iris” surpassed over 1 billion streams on Spotify and has been covered by various other artists including Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, and Snail Mail. This year, the song has been rediscovered by younger generations online and as a result reached seven-time platinum status and even re-entered multiple Billboard charts for the first time in years.