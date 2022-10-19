Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent
Baltimore Pride
Pride Crowds
Iggy Pop at 25th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Iggy Pop Inks With Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Label for New Album

Watch Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik Join Demi Lovato for ‘Iris’

The song surpassed 1 billion streams earlier this year
John Rzeznik and Demi Lovato
Courtesy of BBGunPR

At the first of two New York City shows on her Holy Fvck tour, Demi Lovato brought up the Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik. Together, they performed the band’s 1997 song “Iris.”

 

 

Also Read

Royal & The Serpent Adorably Freaks Out About New Demi Lovato Collab

This year, “Iris” surpassed over 1 billion streams on Spotify and has been covered by various other artists including Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, and Snail Mail. This year, the song has been rediscovered by younger generations online and as a result reached seven-time platinum status and even re-entered multiple Billboard charts for the first time in years.
Goo Goo Dolls are currently on a fall tour in support of their 14th studio album, Chaos in Bloom. SPIN‘s September cover star, Lovato, has nine shows left on their current tour, which concludes on Nov. 6 in Irving, Texas.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

Mental Health

Bloom Vol. 28: More Than One

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

you may like

more from spin

John Rzeznik and Demi Lovato
News

Watch Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik Join Demi Lovato for ‘Iris’

NxWorries
News

NxWorries Return With Lavish New Video Featuring H.E.R.

Ellie Goulding
News

Ellie Goulding Artfully Frees the Nipple in New ‘Let It Die’ Video

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top