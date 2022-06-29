Danny Elfman Reimagines Bigger. Messier. With Iggy Pop, Trent Reznor

On the heels of an acclaimed performance at the Coachella festival in April, musician/composer Danny Elfman is reimagining his 2021 album Big Mess with a host of high-profile collaborators, including Trent Reznor and Iggy Pop. The latter is featured on “Kick Me,” the first taste of what Elfman is calling Bigger. Messier.

The new version is out August 12 via ANTI-/Epitaph Records and is available to pre-order. Alongside Reznor and Pop, former Oingo Boingo leader Elfman wrangled Einstürzende Neubauten singer Blixa Bargeld, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Boris, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher and Ghostemane to put their own spins on the Big Mess material.

“At the onset of the Bigger. Messier., I asked the same thing of every artist: ‘express me through your own eyes,'” Elfman said in a statement. “Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed. This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I’ve never done before.”

Danny Elfman Bigger. Messier. Tracklist:

“We Belong” (Squarepusher remix)

“Happy” (LITTLE SNAKE DYING IN THE CLUB EDITION)

“Happy” (33EMYBW remix)

“Sorry” (Kid606 remix)

“We Belong” (Rafiq Bhatia remix)

“Kick Me” (Zach Hill remix)

“Insects” (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies remix)

“Serious Ground” (Xiu Xiu remix)

“Cruel Compensation” (The Locust remix)

“Everybody Loves You” (Boris remix)

“True” (feat. Trent Reznor)

“In Time” (feat. Blixa Bargeld)

“In Time” (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith remix)

“Native Intelligence” (feat. Trent Reznor)

“Kick Me” (feat. Iggy Pop)

“Kick Me” (feat. Fever333)

“In Time” (HEALTH remix)

“Native Intelligence” (feat. Trent Reznor – Ghostemane Natural Selection remix)

“Happy” (Boy Harsher remix)

“True” (feat. Trent Reznor – Stu Brooks remix)

“Happy” (LITTLE SNAKE LUNAR CLIMAX EDITION)

“Serious Dub” (Scientist remix) (digital bonus track)

“Happy” (A. Fruit remix) (digital bonus track)