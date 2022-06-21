Alex G Is Back With a New Album, Single, Fall Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The ever-prolific Philadelphia indie singer/songwriter Alex G will release his eighth studio album in the past 12 years, God Save the Animals, on Sept. 23 via Domino. The album is produced by Jacob Portrait. On the heels of the recently released first single “Blessing,” the artist has unveiled another track from the project, “Runner,” accompanied by a Colin Acchione-directed video.

With its sturdy beat and catchy vocal melody, “Runner” will prick up the ears of Pinback and Elliott Smith fans. The video features Alex G performing the song with bandmates guitarist Samuel Acchione, drummer Tom Kelly, bassist John Heywood and keyboardist Molly Germer.

 

God Save the Animals is the follow-up to 2019’s House of Sugar, the first Alex G album to appear on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart (it reached No. 25). Alex G will support it with an extensive fall tour including several shows that are already sold out months in advance.

Alex G God Save the Animals Track Listing:

“After All”
“Runner”
“Mission”
“S.D.O.S.”
“No Bitterness”
“Ain’t It Easy”
“Cross the Sea”
“Blessing”
“Early Morning Waiting”
“Immunity”
“Headroom Piano”
“Miracles”
“Forgive”

