Instagram Facebook Twitter
The 30 Best Songs of 2022 (So Far)
Prince
Prince Comes Alive!
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Debbie Gibson

Alec John Such, Founding Member of Bon Jovi, Dies at 70

The bassist is credited for bringing the band together
Alec John Such
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 3: Bon Jovi at Target Center on April 3, 1989 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

Alec John Such has passed away at the age of 70. The bassist was a founding member of Bon Jovi and is credited for getting the band together. Jon Bon Jovi broke the news on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” the statement read. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.”

He also shared an “in memoriam” clip featuring video footage and photos of the bassist. A cause of death has not been revealed. See the post below.

John Such was born in Yonkers, NY on November 14, 1951, and played in an earlier band with Sambora called The Message before eventually joining Bon Jovi. In the early ’80s, John Such was the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. After booking Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones and seeing them play, he helped form Bon Jovi. John Such appeared on the band’s first five albums before quitting in 1994. In 2018, he reunited with the band to perform during Bon Jovi’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 18: Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Mark Tremonti’s Sinatra Covers Album Was Written in the Stars

Impact

Bloom Vol 17: Just a Thought

Interviews

Into The Void: Hot Water Music’s Enduring Punk Presence

you may like

more from spin

Trouble RIP
News

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Dead at 34

Alec John Such
News

Alec John Such, Founding Member of Bon Jovi, Dies at 70

Red Hot Chili Peppers tour opener
News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Embark on First Tour With John Frusciante in 15 Years

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top