Alec John Such, Founding Member of Bon Jovi, Dies at 70

Alec John Such has passed away at the age of 70. The bassist was a founding member of Bon Jovi and is credited for getting the band together. Jon Bon Jovi broke the news on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” the statement read. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.”

He also shared an “in memoriam” clip featuring video footage and photos of the bassist. A cause of death has not been revealed. See the post below.

John Such was born in Yonkers, NY on November 14, 1951, and played in an earlier band with Sambora called The Message before eventually joining Bon Jovi. In the early ’80s, John Such was the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. After booking Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones and seeing them play, he helped form Bon Jovi. John Such appeared on the band’s first five albums before quitting in 1994. In 2018, he reunited with the band to perform during Bon Jovi’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.