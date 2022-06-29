R&B superstar-on-the-rise Jordan Hawkins was an economics major—with hopes of becoming an investment banker—before committing to music, and even interned on Wall Street, creating a pretty unique segue into a life in music.

“That same summer my uncle gave me a book by Dennis Kimbro entitled The Wealth Choice: Success Secrets of Black Millionaires. While he likely thought that it would inspire me to double down on my dreams to become a banker, the book inspired me to pursue my gifts in music,” Jordan tells me. “While all of the millionaires in the book had different trades, the most important commonality in their success was that they followed their passions. This trait gave them the drive to reach the success they aspired to achieve.”

The North Carolina native credits his early life in the church choir for sparking his passion in music. “I wanted to know all the scales and chords that were being used to structure the harmonies I was singing in the choir,” he says. “Watching the musicians’ ability to play using their ear gave me a greater appreciation for music and the people that create it.” The choir not only inspired him to become a better vocalist, but also to learn instruments. “While I started on the piano, I gravitated toward guitar as my primary instrument and eventually began to play in the choir as well.”

So far, Jordan’s career reflects powerful, soulful tracks that showcase his rare talent. “I love seeing people smile and have fun while I’m playing a show and have a great appreciation for the positive energy that live crowds bring into a performance space.

“I approach writing new songs through jamming,” he continuess. His debut EP Heart Won’t Stop (released last fall) tells a personal story of his Los Angeles love life. “I’m inspired by new and old music, learning new songs, events in my love life.”

Here’s a day in the life of Jordan Hawkins.

Date May 2, 2022

Time I woke up 8:00 a.m.

Every day starts with Working out.

Breakfast consists of Banana.

To get going I always Think of a priority list.

I don’t feel dressed without Nice pants.

Before I start working I must Have a plan.

Currently working on EP(s) and album concepts.

But I’d really love to be On a beach in Brazil.

Book I’m reading A Return to Love Marianne Williamson

I don’t know how anyone ever Doesn’t adequately season their food.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange.

The perfect midday consists of Good food and good company.

To help get through the day I need Coffee.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My manager.

My daydreams consist of Playing across the world and bettering my family’s lives.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world My mom would no longer work and would be in California with me.

I’ll always fight for Family, friends, values, beliefs, music.

Currently in love with Kehlani.

Hoping to make time to watch Atlanta.

By my bedside I always have A charger.

To help get through the nightI Smoke, watch TV, play video games, have sex.

Bed time 2:00 a.m.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always What I gotta do tomorrow.