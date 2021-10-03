Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Announce Break Up

In a short statement on Sunday, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down announced they are no more.

“After over a decade of making music together, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down is dissolving,” the group wrote in a statement that was posted on social media. “Thank you to all who have recorded and performed with us. Thao and Adam are each moving on to pursue other projects.”

Founded by Thao Nguyen in 2003, Adam Thompson (the Adam in the statement) had been the only regular member of the alt folk band.

Later this month, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down are releasing a deluxe edition of Temple, their fifth (and final) studio album, that was released last year. Nguyen co-produced the album with Thompson.

Thao had recently opened for Julien Baker on her recent tour. Earlier this year, we spoke with Nguyen as part of our oral history on indie label Kill Rock Stars, which celebrated its 30th anniversary.