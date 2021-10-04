Ringo Starr, Matt Cameron, Nandi Bushell ‘Come Together’ to End World Hunger

More than 100 of the world’s best drummers united to support the end of world hunger, performing the iconic Beatles track “Come Together” for WhyHunger’s Drum Together campaign.

The star-studded event included the talents of Ringo Starr, Brian Frasier-Moore, Cindy Blackman Santana, Jim Keltner, Jonathan Moffett, Matt Cameron, Max Weinberg, and Steve Gadd. Even young, internet-sensation drummer Nandi Bushell, who recently took the stage with the Foo Fighters, took part in the performance.

“We all can agree that no kid should be hungry, and everyone should have access to nutritious food,” the one and only Starr said. “This is a great cause that I’ve supported in the past and a great track – one of my favorite Beatles songs. So when Jim Keltner asked me to join all these other drummers I was happy to. Peace and love.”

Funds raised from the campaign will go to WhyHunger’s mission to end world hunger, including tackling root causes and investing in grassroots solutions. 90 cents of every dollar raised will go directly to WhyHunger’s programmatic work, including community-led solutions across the globe.