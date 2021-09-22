News \
Watch alt-J Skateboard In First Video All Together For ‘U&ME’
It's their first song in nearly five years
For the first time in five years, alt-J are back. The group shared a skateboard and pantyhose-filled video for their newest single “U&ME.”
While kick-flipping and cruising, alt-J gets a little supernatural at the skatepark. And no, no one is actually wearing the panty hose on their legs, and instead they put it on their heads and look like goblins. The video is as cool as the song, and the song is a continuation of the band’s cool, electronic sound. The tribal feel of the drums mixed with floating cars and cassettes, and even a bloody mouth, makes the first video to feature the whole band, and one weird trip to the skatepark.
“It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now,” bassist Gus Unger-Hamilton said.
Check it out below.
The band also announced their fourth record, The Dream, which will be released on February 11, 2022 via Canvasback / Infectious Music.
alt-J will follow the release with their most extensive North American arena tour to date, along with Portugal. The Man, playing 31 dates throughout the U.S. and Canada. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets on the band’s website.
alt-J and Portugal The Man Tour Dates
February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
February 26, 2022 – Washington DC – The Anthem
March 1, 2022 – Nashville TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
March 2, 2022 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena
March 4, 2022 – Tampa FL – Yuengling Center
March 5, 2022 – Hollywood FL – Hard Rock Live
March 6, 2022 – Orlando FL – Orlando Amphitheater
March 9, 2022 – Dallas TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 12, 2022 – Austin TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
March 13, 2022 – Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall
March 15, 2022 – St Louis MO – Chaifetz Arena
March 16, 2022 – Detroit MI – Masonic Temple Detroit
March 19, 2022 – Chicago IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
March 20, 2022 – Minneapolis MN – The Armory
March 23, 2022 – Denver CO – 1STBANK Center
March 25, 2022 – San Diego CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
March 26, 2022 – Santa Barbara CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
March 27, 2022 – Los Angeles CA – STAPLES Center
March 29, 2022 – Seattle WA – WAMU Theatre
March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
April 1, 2022 – San Francisco CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 3, 2022 – Las Vegas NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 5, 2022 – Salt Lake City UT – UCCU Center
April 7 ,2022 – Kansas City KS – Cable Dahmer Arena
April 8, 2022 – Cincinnati OH – PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation
April. 9, 2022 – Columbus OH – Schottenstein Center
April 11, 2022 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden
Apri 13l 2022 – Philadelphia PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
April 14, 2022 – Boston MA – Agganis Arena
April 15, 2022 – Montreal QC – Place Bell
Apri 17,l 2022 – Toronto ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum