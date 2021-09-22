Watch alt-J Skateboard In First Video All Together For ‘U&ME’

For the first time in five years, alt-J are back. The group shared a skateboard and pantyhose-filled video for their newest single “U&ME.”

While kick-flipping and cruising, alt-J gets a little supernatural at the skatepark. And no, no one is actually wearing the panty hose on their legs, and instead they put it on their heads and look like goblins. The video is as cool as the song, and the song is a continuation of the band’s cool, electronic sound. The tribal feel of the drums mixed with floating cars and cassettes, and even a bloody mouth, makes the first video to feature the whole band, and one weird trip to the skatepark.

“It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now,” bassist Gus Unger-Hamilton said.

Check it out below.

The band also announced their fourth record, The Dream, which will be released on February 11, 2022 via Canvasback / Infectious Music.

alt-J will follow the release with their most extensive North American arena tour to date, along with Portugal. The Man, playing 31 dates throughout the U.S. and Canada. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets on the band’s website.

alt-J and Portugal The Man Tour Dates

February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

February 26, 2022 – Washington DC – The Anthem

March 1, 2022 – Nashville TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 2, 2022 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena

March 4, 2022 – Tampa FL – Yuengling Center

March 5, 2022 – Hollywood FL – Hard Rock Live

March 6, 2022 – Orlando FL – Orlando Amphitheater

March 9, 2022 – Dallas TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 12, 2022 – Austin TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

March 13, 2022 – Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall

March 15, 2022 – St Louis MO – Chaifetz Arena

March 16, 2022 – Detroit MI – Masonic Temple Detroit

March 19, 2022 – Chicago IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20, 2022 – Minneapolis MN – The Armory

March 23, 2022 – Denver CO – 1STBANK Center

March 25, 2022 – San Diego CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 26, 2022 – Santa Barbara CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

March 27, 2022 – Los Angeles CA – STAPLES Center

March 29, 2022 – Seattle WA – WAMU Theatre

March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

April 1, 2022 – San Francisco CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 3, 2022 – Las Vegas NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5, 2022 – Salt Lake City UT – UCCU Center

April 7 ,2022 – Kansas City KS – Cable Dahmer Arena

April 8, 2022 – Cincinnati OH – PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

April. 9, 2022 – Columbus OH – Schottenstein Center

April 11, 2022 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden

Apri 13l 2022 – Philadelphia PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

April 14, 2022 – Boston MA – Agganis Arena

April 15, 2022 – Montreal QC – Place Bell

Apri 17,l 2022 – Toronto ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum