The Lumineers Announce New Album BRIGHTSIDE, Share Title Track

The Lumineers have announced their fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE, and shared its title track.

“The song ‘BRIGHTSIDE’ was recorded in a single day,” says singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz. “It’s like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone…”

The album was produced by The Lumineers’ longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron during two sessions — winter and spring 2021 — at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios in Boiceville, NY. Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performed virtually all of the instrumentation, with Baron helping out on keyboards and backing vocals, along with Felice, touring members Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobson, famed backing singer Cindy Mizelle (Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band), The Felice Brothers’ James Felice, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth.

According to a press release, BRIGHTSIDE marks the band’s “most joyous and spontaneous piece of work thus far.”

BRIGHTSIDE is the follow-up to 2019’s III and is slated for a Jan. 14, 2022 release. Pre-orders are available here.

Listen to the new song and check out the BRIGHTSIDE tracklist below.

BRIGHTSIDE Tracklist

Brightside

A.M. Radio

Where We Are

Birthday

Big Shot

Never Really Mine

Rollercoaster

Remington

Reprise