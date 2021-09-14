For the first time in three years, the Big Ears Music Festival returns to Knoxville, Tennessee on March 24-27, 2022. Hosting over 100 concerts spanning various genres, the festival will have over 12 venues, and will feature films, exhibitions, talks, workshops, parties, and surprises.

Headliners include Kim Gordon, Animal Collective, Yves Tumor, Low, John Zorn, Sparks, Meredith Monk, Moses Sumney, and Annette Peacock.

Two large concert events are scheduled for the anticipated fest. Composer and instrumentalist John Zorn will present eight concerts throughout the four-day festival, with 14 collaborators joining him on stage including Bill Frisell, Stephen Gosling, and Kenny Grohowski. A tribute to the musical world of New Orleans, rooted in Haitian and Cuban sounds, will be the first time Big Ears will celebrate the legacy and worldwide impact of the music. The Krewe Du Kanaval event is curated by Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at noon EST on September 16. Fans can purchase passes on the festival’s website.