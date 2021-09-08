“It’s from the opening lyric of our song ‘Worthy Girl,’” Kills Birds Bosnian-born lead singer Nina Ljeti tells us, of how they chose the name for their band. “It goes: this flower kills birds… And it’s literally about someone who once intentionally let a bird loose inside a crowded art gallery where it proceeded to get trampled by all the people…their reasoning was that it was for the ‘art’ but this was truly one of the cruelest things I’ve ever heard. That resonated with us—the tragedy of choosing to destroy something for aesthetic reasons.”

Their sophomore album Married (out Nov. 12, recorded at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606) is the unapologetic zinger we’ve all been waiting for. From first listen, it’s clear the only thing they’re killing is any chance of anonymity. They’ll be touring throughout October, and are playing with the Foo Fighters on Nov. 10 in Mexico City.

After Nina met Guitarist Jacob Loeb in 2013, they decided they’d like to make music together. Fielder Thomas (bass) and Bosh Rothman (drums) joined in 2017. Together they make a sound Ljeti described as “Alternative with lots of pop and emo inspirations. Maybe there’s a little hip hop and folk in there as well.”

“’Rabbit’ is about an abusive relationship I was in in my late teens/early twenties,” It was the first song we wrote for what ended up becoming our second record, Married. The video (which we’re very proud of) was directed by Susie Francis. fun fact: the blood at the end of the video is real. I ran into the camera while performing and busted my lip open.”

Here’s a day in the life of Kills Birds.

Time I woke up 7:00 a.m. — Nina

Every day starts with Hot dog flavored water. — Jacob

Breakfast consists of Waiting ‘til lunch to have a turkey sandwich — Fielder

To get going I always Loud improv sing my inner thoughts Andrea Bocelli style as I gather my things. — Jacob

I don’t feel dressed without A little bit of gold — Fielder

Before I start working I must Have a little cry — Nina





Currently working on My self-esteem. — Jacob

But I’d really love to be In Montana learning the cello. — Jacob

Book I’m reading Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol by Steve Jones — Nina

I don’t know how anyone ever Could dislike Gerard Way — Nina

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Pacific by Haruomi Hosono, Shigeru Suzuki, and Tatsuro Yamashita. — Nina

The perfect midday consists of A tasty meal in a relaxing location. — Fielder

To help get through the day I need 10 min mindfulness meditation that I decided not to do. — Jacob

Not a day goes by without speaking to My dog. — Jacob

My daydreams consist of Playing golf extremely well stacking cash. — fielder

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I’m not in L.A. but with my love. — Nina

I’ll always fight for Anchovies. — Jacob

Currently in love with The idea of living on a small farm. — Nina

Hoping to make time to watch Love Island, Love Island re-runs. — Nina

By my bedside I always have Noise machine to help me sleep. — Fielder

To help get through the night I push myself to the limits of my productivity during the day. — Jacob

Bedtime Whenever I’m sleepy, which is getting earlier and earlier. — Fielder

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Oh, God. — Nina